ANTELOPE (CBS13)  — A man was arrested in Burbank for a woman’s murder six hours after she was found dead in a gas station parking lot.

Miguel Romo, 38, was arrested after he was involved in a crash on Interstate 210 near Hubbard Street. A check of Romo’s license plate matched one from a homicide on Antelope Road in Sacramento County earlier that morning.

Investigators say Romo attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended.

Deputies found the woman dead in Sacramento County just after 1:30 a.m. at a gas station on the 5800 block of Antelope Road. No information about her, including her name or age, has been released at the moment.

Deputies say they got multiple calls about people yelling and shots being fired in the area. Witnesses also say there was some sort of argument before the shooting.

No motive or any suspects have been identified yet for the shooting. A part of the adjoining shopping center has been closed due to the investigation.

