SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento State Police are searching for three suspects tied to early morning break-ins in the campus parking lot.

Two parked cars were broken into in Lot 10 at around 5 a.m. on Thursday. A Sac State police officer noticed the suspects and when he ordered them to stop, they fled in a vehicle.

The officer pursued them toward the freeway until the watch commander stopped the pursuit.

The suspects are described as the following

A dark-skinned male, standing 5’8″ with a medium build, wearing a white sweatshirt, red pants with diagonal stripes along the sides and white shoes with black laces.

A dark-skinned male, standing 5’8″ with short black hair wearing a dark green hoodie, jeans with torn holes in the front with blue plaid boxer underwear and white shoes with black trim.

A white female, standing 5’7″ tall with brown hair down to her lower back, wearing a pink hoodie, black sweat pants with white vertical stripes along the side and possibly mustard colored shoes.

The suspects were seen driving a dark colored 1999 Acura 4-door sedan.