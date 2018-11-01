TRACY (CBS13) — After decades of planning and development, more than 5,000 homes will finally be built in Tracy near Corral Hollow and Lammers roads. It’s a sign of progress, but there may be problems along with it.

Tracy has nearly tripled in size in the last 20 years. Resident Tina Boardman sees Bay Area transplants moving there every day. It’s changing the pace of the quaint little farming community.

“It’s just go go go,” said Boardman.

And it’s about to get even bigger. Tracy Hills is the largest single planned expansion ever in the city. It broke ground in 2016 with grading and infrastructure projects, and now foundations are going up.

John Palmer works with Integral Communities, which is overseeing the development.

Phase one of the project consists of more than 1,100 homes in a master plan community. They range in size from 1,800-4,200 square feet with prices starting in the high $500,000s. The first 27 homes will be up for sale by April 2019.

Building in the golden state hasn’t been easy, which is why it’s taken decades to start this project.

Palmer said, “you have all types of regulations to deal with,” listing environmental issues, water, school, and road impacts, as well as a job to housing balance.

Tracy city leaders have been preparing for the impact all along the way. Andrew Malik is the assistant city manager in Tracy.

“We have long-range 30-year master plans for sewer water dorm infrastructure,” Malik said. “… and we’ve added 5,500 jobs in the last 2 years.”

Many of those jobs are at the International Park of Commerce, a new industrial park with 25 million square feet of leasable space.

“Medline, Amazon, Fischer scientific. Those are the companies that are currently there, and that’s only 1/10 built out,” Malik said.

Boardman’s home sits in the shadows of that business park. She is glad to see commerce booming but wonders what people moving here to get away from hustle and bustle of the big city will think.

“It just follows them,” she said, shaking her head.

Phase 2 of Tracy Hills includes 3,000 homes on a hillside west of Interstate-580. Overall, Tracy Hills is expected to bring in $200 million in city tax revenue.