NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Hundreds of new jobs are coming to the region as US Foods looks to expand.

The company will build a distribution facility in McClellan Park that will service restaurants across Northern California.

The move will create up to 180 new jobs. The average pay: $60,000.

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors recently approved an incentive package that saves the company millions of dollars.

The groundbreaking is expected to begin next year, with an opening in 2020.