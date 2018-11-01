VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Police say a man stabbed during an attempted kidnapping in Vacaville in October has died.

The incident happened back on Oct. 23. Deputies from the Solano County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 5000 block of Fry Road that day to investigate a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies found that two men had been stabbed by a third man, 32-year-old Vacaville resident Kristopher Williams.

It appears that Williams had gotten into the home to try and forcibly take a child. Detectives say Williams even threatened to shoot the child during the struggle.

Williams was eventually arrested several hours after the incident at his Vacaville home.

Thursday, Solano County authorities announced that one of the stabbing victims – 30-year-old San Francisco resident Johnathan Russell – had died from his injuries.

Williams, who was already booked into Solano County Jail on attempted homicide, child cruelty, kidnapping, criminal threats and burglary charges was re-booked on murder charges.