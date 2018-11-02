  • CBS13On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Four small earthquakes a few minutes apart shook farmland and wilderness in northern San Benito County, east of Monterey Bay. There are no reports of damages or injuries

The U.S. Geological Survey website had hundreds of reports of people feeling a magnitude-4.1 quake that struck first at 5:58 a.m. Friday and was centered 7.5 miles (12 kilometers) south of the town of Tres Pinos, about 55 miles (90 kilometers) south of San Jose.

It says a magnitude-3.2 temblor hit three minutes later in the same area. A third quake with a magnitude of 3.0 was reported soon after.

The survey says a fourth earthquake was reported at 6:22 a.m. 8 miles (15 kilometers) south of Tres Pinos.

People from the Pacific coast in Monterey County to the north in San Jose reported feeling them.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

