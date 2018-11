SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s that time of year to lace up your ice skates and glide around the Downtown Sacramento ice rink.

Opening ceremonies are at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Rose of Lima Park

City, county officials and other dignitaries will celebrate the official opening and ribbon cutting of the ice rink.

The rink then opens to the public with a $2 skate day.

Visitors can enjoy extended operating hours and a larger rink this year.