SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The regular season has wrapped up and it’s all about the playoffs now. Usually post-season kicks off with more positive news but for Grant High, it wasn’t all positive Friday night.

The number six team welcomed number 11 Downey from southern California, but Grant took the field without 10 of their players. Last week the Pacers got into an all-out brawl against Whitney High.

Those 10 players were suspended for Friday’s game, leaving the Pacers without the majority of the offensive line.

Some of the JV players being called up to rise the occasion, but Downey took full advantage.

Downey was up 43-13 at the half and was just getting warmed up. Grant tried to answer back but could not match their opponent from down south.

This was not the way the Pacers wanted to end their season, but Coach Albergeenie was all smiles at the end of the night.

Grant’s done for the season but Downey advanced to the next round of playoffs with a 57-20 win.