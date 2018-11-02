STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton is the first stop on the Moscow Ballet company’s tour of the United States. And – for the first time – the show will include a performance by some young, local dancers.

As crews set the stage for Friday’s show at Stockton’s Bob Hope Theater.

“It’s our first performance. First performance always make a lot of emotions,” said dancer Elena Pedan.

Backstage, wardrobe designers hand-stitch the costumes as nearly three dozen professional dancers with the Moscow Ballet perfect their performance at a nearby dance studio.

“It’s really cool to see all the costumes, smell all the smells of all the dancers and the shoes,” said Edith Sumaquial, owner of Elevate Dance Company. “It was really nice to have that and be their host studio as well.”

The dancers have spent countless hours at Elevate Dance Company this week rehearsing their acts.

“We have rehearsal every day,” Pedan said. “From two hours to five, four or more.”

The company spent all year gearing up for their more than 135 city tour – and visited Stockton back in August to select a group of 30 young, local dancers to accompany them on stage.

“To have them have this opportunity with the Moscow Ballet, world-renowned, it’s only an opportunity that comes once in a lifetime,” Sumaquial said.

Eleven-year-old Keira Howard will play the role of a snow maiden and says she was thrilled to learn she got the part.

“Yeah, I was just super excited. I was hoping that I got in at least one act,” Keira said.

The show has one more surprise to get audiences to go: An act with a positive message to bring people together.