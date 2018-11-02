  • CBS13On Air

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Detectives are asking for help in finding the men who violently attacked a liquor store clerk during a robbery.

The incident happened back on Oct. 4. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says three men walked into the Boss Liquor store along Watt Avenue that day and attacked the clerk.

Two of the suspects who deputies say violently attacked the clerk. The man on the left has been identified and arrested. (Credit: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department)

Detectives say the clerk was tackled to the ground and then punched several times by the suspects.

The suspects then took liquor and some other items before taking off.

One of the suspects, 24-year-old Joseph Costanzo, was identified and arrested on Wednesday, but detectives are still looking for the other two men.

The third suspect wanted by detectives. (Credit: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department)

Surveillance video that captured footage of the suspects has been released by detectives.

Anyone who knows who the other two suspects are and where they might be is asked to contact detectives at (916) 874-5115.

