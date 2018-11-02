NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Detectives are asking for help in finding the men who violently attacked a liquor store clerk during a robbery.

The incident happened back on Oct. 4. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says three men walked into the Boss Liquor store along Watt Avenue that day and attacked the clerk.

Detectives say the clerk was tackled to the ground and then punched several times by the suspects.

The suspects then took liquor and some other items before taking off.

One of the suspects, 24-year-old Joseph Costanzo, was identified and arrested on Wednesday, but detectives are still looking for the other two men.

Surveillance video that captured footage of the suspects has been released by detectives.

Anyone who knows who the other two suspects are and where they might be is asked to contact detectives at (916) 874-5115.