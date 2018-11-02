  • CBS13On Air

OAKDALE (CBS13) – Police officers are making sure tampered candy doesn’t ruin an Oakdale neighborhood’s memory of Halloween this year.

Investigators say parents in the city’s Burchell neighborhood turned over chocolate candy their children had reportedly collected on Halloween. The candy, which was commercially produced, had small metal objects inside.

After ruling out a manufacturing error, Oakdale police came to the conclusion the candy had been tampered with.

Residents have been warned to recheck their kid’s candy, but many parents in the Burchell neighborhood decided to err on the side of caution and throw out all the Halloween candy.

So, in order to make up for the unfortunate situation, the Oakdale Police Department is offering to give out replacement candies to the neighborhood. The department is scanning all the replacement candy to make absolutely sure the kids get their Halloween back.

People in the neighborhood affected by the tampered candy are asked to come to the police department at 245 North Second Avenue on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. to get the candy.

Costumes will be optional but highly encouraged, police say.

Detectives are still investigating the candy that was tampered with. No other incidents of tampered candy was reported to Oakdale police.

