Filed Under:Placer County

AUBURN (CBS13) – Deputies were more than willing to help a two-year-old boy overcome his fear of law enforcement after a recent traumatic incident.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the boy’s mother contacted them through Facebook after the family’s neighbor was arrested by police.

She said the encounter scared her son, who used to love law enforcement.

To help turn things around, deputies invited Hunter and his mom to their office to meet them in person.

They say while Hunter was shy and afraid at first, he quickly warmed up to them and ultimately conquered his fears.

