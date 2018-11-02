  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel was spilled near a Union Pacific track in Roseville on Friday.

The Roseville Fire Department says a construction crew was out along the track near Atlantic Street and Tiger Way when they struck a four-inch diesel line.

More than 500 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the soil, Roseville Fire says.

A third party clean-up crew is now at the scene Friday afternoon for mop-up work.

No evacuations were ever issued for the surrounding neighborhoods, including nearby Roseville High School.

Officials say the lines are owned by oil and gas line company Kinder Morgan. The lines run through the area and go into a pumping station in Rocklin.

