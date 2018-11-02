  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Sac State, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sac State had a surprise guest on campus on Thursday: a curious coyote.

coyote4 VIDEO: Coyote Strolls Onto Sac State Quad

The coyote. (Credit: Sacramento State/Rob Neep)

The coyote strolled among the students probably after wandering away from the nearby American River Parkway.

“I’ve never seen a coyote before and I thought it was a dog!” one student said in a video posted by the school.

The coyote kept its distance from students. (Credit: Sacramento State/Rob Neep)

The coyote kept its distance from students. (Credit: Sacramento State/Rob Neep)

Experts say coyotes aren’t typically a threat to humans, but people should avoid approaching or cornering the wild animals.

Some students were probably oblivious to the fact it was a coyote, not a dog. (Credit: Sacramento State/Rob Neep)

Some students were probably oblivious to the fact it was a coyote, not a dog. (Credit: Sacramento State/Rob Neep)

Sac State officials say a variety of wild animals have paid a visit to campus over the years, including turkeys, skunks, squirrels, rattlesnakes and even mountain lions.

It’s unclear if any roadrunners were on campus.

