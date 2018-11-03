MAYWOOD (CBSLA) — A Maywood teacher charged with child abuse following a fight with a student Friday was released early this morning.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. says it’s investigating 64-year old music teacher Marston Riley following a brawl at Maywood Academy High School that was caught on camera.

Video taken inside the classroom shows a teacher decking a student before the two exchange blows.

Students and an adult can be seen trying to separate the teacher and the kid — but the teacher was relentless.

Witnesses say the fight began when the teacher told the student he was not wearing the proper school uniform. The student came back with a tirade of racist profanity recorded on video but not suitable for air.

CBS2/KCAL9 obtained another video from a parent depicting an altercation a little over a year ago appearing to show the same teacher involved in a fist fight with a different student.

L.A. Unified School District issued the following statement regarding Friday’s incident: “We are extremely disturbed by the reports of the events that occurred at Maywood Academy High School. We take this matter very seriously and do not condone violence or intolerance of any kind. Los Angeles Unified is cooperating with law enforcement in investigating this incident. Crisis counselors and additional school police patrols will be at the school on Monday to support our students and staff.”

Riley was arrested and booked for child abuse Friday. Today, the sheriff’s dept. said he was released from jail after posting bail.

The 14-year old student was taken to a hospital and treated for moderate injuries and before he was released.