SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The body of an Elk Grove hiker missing in the Sierra has been found at the base of a cliff, the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday.

The search for Bradford Dozier, 55, ended on Saturday after nearly a week when his body was found. Investigators say he was trying to free climb terrain and fell about 200 feet to his death.

Authorities say Dozier’s car was found on Oct. 28. on the Evergreen Trailhead in Alpine County. Frigid overnight temperatures and treacherous terrain were two big concerns for rescue teams.

He was last seen on Oct. 27. Brooke Wells, a family member who had been searching for him said she last saw him on Oct. 26.

“We had a family dinner Friday night, and Brad got up Saturday to drop his daughter off at the University of California, and probably around 10 a.m. he parks his car and went into the backcountry,” Wells said.

Dozier was a skilled outdoorsman who grew up in a family of mountain climbers. His brother Jeff Dozier is a pioneer of rock climbing in the Yosemite Valley—”Dozier’s Dome” is named after him.

Bradford Dozier is an attorney based in Stockton. He has a wife and three children, two in college and one in high school.