Colusa County
(source: Colusa Police)

COLUSA (CBS13) — An early morning traffic stop Saturday led to the arrest of two men in Colusa County, according to police.

Colusa police officers said they attempted a traffic stop on a Honda Civic for “several vehicle code violations” in the area of Hwy 45, south of Harbinson road at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The vehicle did not stop when officers turned on their lights and sirens but instead continued to the Colusa Casino.

Officers said they detained driver Luis Edgar Flores and passenger Justin Rex Spencer at the casino. Flores was found to be on parole and officers conducted a search of his vehicle.

drugs colusa pd Police: Traffic Stop Turns To Methamphetamine Bust In Colusa

(source: Colusa Police Department)

During the search officers located several bags of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Flores was booked into jail for evading police, drug charges, and parole violation. Spencer was cited for drug charges and released.

