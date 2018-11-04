SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man who stopped breathing after being booked in the Sacramento Jail has died, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s office.

Officials arrested 36-year-old Miles Marshall last Sunday after getting reports he jumped on top of cars, ripped off windshield wipers, and caused damage to vehicles stopped for the traffic signal.

One victim said Marshall attempted to grab her money as she left a nearby convenience store. This victim claimed that Marshall was in possession of a gun. Another witness expressed the opinion that he was on drugs.

Officers detained Marshall and transported him to the jail. During contact with Marshall, deputies said he exhibited several objective signs of intoxication. While being booked at the county jail on charges including felony vandalism, public intoxication and felony violation of his probation, officials said Marshall struggled with sheriff’s deputies.

They then say Marshall stopped breathing while in a booking area cell. Deputies attempted life-saving measures including CPR, and Marshall was taken to a nearby hospital where he was in extremely critical condition and later died.