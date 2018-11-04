MANTECA (CBS13) — An armed robbery suspect was taken into custody Sunday almost a month after he allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven, taking money and cigarettes.

Manteca police said they identified 23-year-old transient Saul Martinez in an Oct. 12 robbery at a 7-Eleven on W. Yosemite Avenue. The clerk of the store said the had been robbed at knifepoint by a single suspect and had activated a silent panic alarm which alerted officers to the scene.

When officers arrived, the clerk said the suspect had entered the store, brandished a knife, and demanded the clerk open the cash register. The suspect then reportedly walked behind the counter with the clerk, took cash from the open register, as well as seven or eight packs of cigarettes.

Police said the suspect then fled the store on foot and effort were not successful to locate him immediately after the incident.

Through a review of security footage, police were able to corroborate the clerk’s story and identify Martinez.

Martinez was spotted Sunday by an off-duty officer on Moffat Blvd. The officer called in that Martinez was spotted and patrol units responded to the scene to arrest him. Martinez was taken into custody without incident and booked at the San Joaquin County Jail for robbery and an unrelated warrant.