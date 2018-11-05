AUBURN (CBS13) – A search is on for the suspects who broke into and burglarized an Auburn Toyota dealership last week.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says someone cut through the chains of a locked gate at Magnussen’s Auburn Toyota and started breaking into cars. The suspects grabbed dashboards, stereos and even a couple of car batteries.

A total of 27 brand new cars at the lot were hit by thieves. Combining theft and damage, the dealership suffered a $108,000 loss.

No details about the suspects have been released.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Placer Sheriff.