SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a crash that left at least one person dead along Broadway early Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m., authorities say.

Few details have been released about the crash, but one person has died from injuries sustained in the incident.

A part of Broadway between 5th Avenue and 39th Street was closed as officers investigated the scene. The road was reopened by 3 a.m.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.