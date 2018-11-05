CHICAGO (CBS13) — Some Duncan Hines white cake mixes were recalled Monday after salmonella was found in a sample of Duncan Hines Classic white cake mix, the FDA said.
Conagra Brands, in collaboration with health officials, said the positive salmonella sample may be linked to a salmonella outbreak that is currently being investigated by the CDC and FDA. Officials did not say this product was definitely linked to the outbreak, but they are continuing to investigate.
Conagra has voluntarily recalled four specific cake mixes, Classic White, Classic Butter Golden, Signature Confetti and Classic Yellow, which were all made during the same period.
The products covered by this recall were distributed for retail sale in the U.S. and limited international exports; the specific product information is listed below. No other Duncan Hines products or Conagra Brands’ products are impacted by this recall.
|Product Description & Brand
|Product UPC
|Best If Used By Date
(located on top of box)
|Duncan Hines Classic White Cake 15.25oz.
|644209307500
|MAR 7 2019
MAR 8 2019
MAR 9 2019
MAR 10 2019
MAR 12 2019
MAR 13 2019
|Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake 15.25oz.
|644209307494
|MAR 9 2019
MAR 10 2019
MAR 12 2019
MAR 13 2019
|Duncan Hines Classic Butter Golden Cake 15.25oz.
|644209307593
|MAR 7 2019
MAR 8 2019
MAR 9 2019
|Duncan Hines Signature Confetti Cake 15.25oz.
|644209414550
|MAR 12 2019
MAR 13 2019
The FDA said they are investigating, with the CDC, five occurrences of illness due to salmonella. The agency said the individuals who reported becoming ill said they consumed cake mix at some point before becoming ill. The FDA warned that the illness may have come from consuming raw or unbaked cake mix and warned consumers to not eat raw batter.
If you have a Duncan Hines cake mix in this recalled group, you are encouraged to return it to the store where it was originally purchased.
Conagra Brands is cooperating with the FDA on this recall and is working with customers to ensure the packages are removed from store shelves and are no longer distributed. Consumers with questions should call our Consumer Care team at 1-888-299-7646, open 9 am through 5 pm EST, Monday through Friday or visit www.duncanhines.com.