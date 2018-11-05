CHICAGO (CBS13) — Some Duncan Hines white cake mixes were recalled Monday after salmonella was found in a sample of Duncan Hines Classic white cake mix, the FDA said.

Conagra Brands, in collaboration with health officials, said the positive salmonella sample may be linked to a salmonella outbreak that is currently being investigated by the CDC and FDA. Officials did not say this product was definitely linked to the outbreak, but they are continuing to investigate.

Conagra has voluntarily recalled four specific cake mixes, Classic White, Classic Butter Golden, Signature Confetti and Classic Yellow, which were all made during the same period.

The products covered by this recall were distributed for retail sale in the U.S. and limited international exports; the specific product information is listed below. No other Duncan Hines products or Conagra Brands’ products are impacted by this recall.