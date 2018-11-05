STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding five siblings who have run away from a temporary home they were staying at in Stockton.

The children range in age from 4 to 16 years old.

“I’m completely worried and I think about my own children,” said a Stockton mother of two, Melissa Sanchez.

The news rapidly shared all across social media thousands of times within just hours, after 5 siblings reportedly ran away, concerning the entire community.

READ: New Food Truck Court Coming Soon To Modesto

“I want them to come home or I want them to reach out. They need to reach out to somebody,” Sanchez said after reading the post.

Stockton police say these siblings were temporarily staying at a foster home in central Stockton and were last seen over the weekend.

The names and ages of the children, who are all said to be of Samoan-descent, are as follows:

* Josiah Macadaan, 16

* Alana Macadaan, 14

* Clementina Davis, 5

* Jordan Davis, 4

* Jolana Davis, 4

Officials say the children took most of their belongings with them and have been missing since Saturday.

“We really don’t understand why they left their foster home, but obviously this is a very sad story. Definitely, we want to figure out what’s going on with them and we hope that they are all still together,” said Officer Joe Silva with Stockton PD.

After all of their leads grew cold over the weekend, Stockton police posted these fliers.

“We also spoke to a couple relatives and some friends just trying to figure out exactly where they would go, but so far we have no luck,” Silva said.

Now concern is growing for the whereabouts of these five young children who haven’t been seen or heard from in three days.

ALSO: Thieves Break Into Dozens Of Cars Stealing Computer Panels At Auburn Toyota

“That’s an extremely long time. I cannot imagine my son thing out on the streets for three days. Those thoughts, lots of bad thoughts start going through your head,” Sanchez said.

Police say the children are considered at-risk due to their age. It’s unclear if the siblings have a car. Anyone who sees the children or knows where they might be is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8323.