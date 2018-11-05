  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:gas tax, Proposition 6 (2018), Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Backers of Proposition 6, the push to repeal California’s new gas tax, are giving away free gas on Monday.

At several gas stations around the state, organizers will be registering drivers to win $50 gas cards.

Anyone can enter the drawing no matter how they plan on voting because it’s illegal to pay people to vote a certain way.

For a chance to win, show up the Sinclair station on Harbor Boulevard in West Sacramento between 8 and 10 a.m.

Supporters of Prop. 6 say drivers shouldn’t be forced to pay more at the pump.

Meanwhile, opponents say cutting funding for more than 6,500 road safety projects will put lives in danger.

