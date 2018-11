LODI (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for three suspects after a shooting in Lodi that killed a man and left a teen hurt.

Lodi police say a fight broke out inside a home on Loui Avenue on Saturday night.

Investigators found a 17-year-old shot in the hand and a 26-year-old shot in the chest.

The 26-year-old died at the scene.

The teen was taken to the hospital. No update on the teen’s condition has been given.

Investigators have not said what led to the fight.