SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Hard rock legend is returning to Sacramento. Ozzy Osbourne announced several new dates to his 2019 “No More Tours 2” run on Monday.
“The Prince of Darkness” will be stopping by the Golden 1 Center on July 18, 2019.
Metal legends Megadeth is slated to be Ozzy’s supporting act for the whole North American leg of the tour.
Osbourne recently had to postpone and reschedule several dates back in October due to a hand injury.
View this post on Instagram
SHOWS IN MOUNTAIN VIEW, CHULA VISTA, LOS ANGELES AND LAS VEGAS TO BE RESCHEULDED IN 2019 OZZY has now cancelled the remaining four shows on his North American “NO MORE TOURS 2.” Following additional evaluation from his doctors, OSBOURNE will likely require another surgery in the coming days to treat multiple infections in his right hand. The four cancelled shows were originally scheduled as follows: Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA (October 6), Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista (October 9), the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles (October 11) and MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (October 13). The three California shows had previously been rescheduled following his initial prognosis from doctors. All four shows will be rescheduled for 2019. “I’m so fu**ing bummed about cancelling these shows,” OSBOURNE says. “The tour had been going great and we were really looking forward to these last few gigs. We’re hoping everyone will be patient and we’ll look forward to seeing them at the shows next year.” Ticketholders for the four shows should hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refunds are also available at point of purchase.
Tickets for Ozzy’s Sacramento show go on sale Nov. 9.
Osbourne is no stranger to the Sacramento area. Back in 2017, he headlined the Aftershock festival at Discovery Park along with Nine Inch Nails, Mastodon and other hard rock heavy hitters.
Head to the Golden 1 Center’s website for more ticket information.