SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Hard rock legend is returning to Sacramento. Ozzy Osbourne announced several new dates to his 2019 “No More Tours 2” run on Monday.

“The Prince of Darkness” will be stopping by the Golden 1 Center on July 18, 2019.

Metal legends Megadeth is slated to be Ozzy’s supporting act for the whole North American leg of the tour.

Osbourne recently had to postpone and reschedule several dates back in October due to a hand injury.

Tickets for Ozzy’s Sacramento show go on sale Nov. 9.

Osbourne is no stranger to the Sacramento area. Back in 2017, he headlined the Aftershock festival at Discovery Park along with Nine Inch Nails, Mastodon and other hard rock heavy hitters.

Head to the Golden 1 Center’s website for more ticket information.