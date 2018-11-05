STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in finding five siblings who have run away from a temporary home they were staying at in Stockton.

The children range in age from 4 to 16 years old.

Stockton police say the siblings were temporarily staying at a home in central Stockton and were last seen on Saturday afternoon. The children took most of their belongings with them, police say.

SPD News: Help Us Locate These Missing Juveniles pic.twitter.com/mm9CfD7MIL — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) November 5, 2018

The names and ages of the children, who are all said to be of Samoan-descent, are as follows:

Josiah Macadaan, 16 Alana Macadaan, 14 Clementina Davis, 5 Jordan Davis, 4 Jolana Davis, 4

Police say the children are considered at-risk due to their age. It’s unclear if the siblings have a car.

Anyone who sees the children or knows where they might be is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8323.