TRACY (CBS13) – A woman who has made it her mission to help feed the less fortunate is asking for the community’s support at a hearing over her home this week.

Mary Foshee spent years on the street before finding a home in Tracy. Back in 2017, she created a Little Free Pantry on her driveway as a way to give back to the community.

The pantry works much like the “Little Free Library” concept. For the Little Free Pantry, a fridge is set up in public where people can take any food item that is in there, or leave a food item for someone to eventually take.

However, last week, Foshee posted a video on the Little Free Pantry’s Facebook page claiming that she and her family are in danger of losing their home.

“Unfortunately, not everyone believes in what Little Free Pantry does,” Foshee says in the video. “And [the] Housing Authority is planning on displacing my family and I.”

The County of San Joaquin Housing Authority confirms there is a public hearing set for Thursday for Foshee, but it’s for conditions at the home and not the Little Food Pantry. The Housing Authority says they have received complaints about the pantry, but the hearing will not be about it.

The hearing will happen on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Housing Authority Building at 311 West Street in Tracy.