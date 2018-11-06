MERCED (AP) – Democrats say campaign literature and some computers were taken in an early morning break-in at a Merced County campaign office.

Emily Haden, who is chairwoman of the Merced County Democratic Central Committee, said the campaign for state Senate candidate Ana Caballero was the most affected.

The Merced HQ was broken into last night and election materials were stolen. Anna Caballero said: “I am more determined than ever. They can steal our door hangers but they can’t steal this election.” pic.twitter.com/4nBVtOUuIv — Anna Caballero for Senate (@AnnaSenate) November 6, 2018

She said campaign mailers have been brought in from another location and that the break-in complicates what is the most important day of the campaign.

Bryan King, campaign manager for Senate Democrats, told the Merced Sun-Star that every laptop was taken from the office. He said devices used to scan voter data and personal items such as cell phones used to call voters were taken.

Merced Police Lt. Alan Ward told the newspaper that officers were called to the scene around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

