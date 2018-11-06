  • CBS13On Air

FRESNO (AP) — A judge in central California has sentenced a man who terrorized motorists by randomly shooting at them was sentenced to 354 years to life in prison.

The Fresno Bee reports Jorge Gracia was sentenced Monday in Fresno.

A jury found Gracia guilty of shooting randomly at cars along a highway in six separate occasions last year.

Most of the shootings happened along Highway 145 near Kerman, Fresno. Vehicles were struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.

Prosecutor Katherine Plante says Gracia “was terrorizing the community” and that in one case bullets came a few feet away from a child strapped into a car seat.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

