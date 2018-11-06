Campaign 2018After the polls close tonight, check back for complete election results.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMCBS News: Campaign 2018
    8:00 PMCBS News: Campaign 2018
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Davis

6:15 p.m. UPDATE: Investigators say Dora Shigaki was last seen wearing a light-colored blouse, yellow cardigan sweater, light green slacks.

Investigators now say her 1999 Toyota Avalon is silver. The license plate is DP304RS.

Investigators say she suffers from dementia and may have gotten lost due to construction.

DAVIS (CBS13) — Davis Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen voting on Tuesday.

Dora Shigaki, 87, was last seen at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Davis Fire Department station No. 33 on Mace Boulevard.

Police believe she is either on foot or driving a green 1999 Toyota Avalon.

Investigators say she has dementia.

Officers are asking anyone interested in joining the search to meet them at the Nugget at 409 Mace Boulevard.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s