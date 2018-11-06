CAMPAIGN 2018 LIVE:Republican gubernatorial contender John Cox addresses his followers
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMCBS News: Campaign 2018
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Doug LaMalfa, House of Representatives
Credit: Rep. Doug LaMalfa

SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – Republican Congressman Doug LaMalfa was elected to his 4th term Tuesday in California’s 1st District, the Associated Press has projected.

The incumbent reportedly beat challenger Audrey Denney.

District 1 covers Plumas, Sierra, Butte, Lassen, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, and Tehama Counties, and parts of Nevada, Placer, and Glenn Counties

Rep. LaMalfa was first elected to Congress in 2012. Before that, he served in California’s State Senate from 2010-2012, and in California’s Assembly from 2002-2008.

He currently serves on the Committee on Natural Resources, the Committee on Agriculture, and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Rep. LaMalfa has a BS in Agriculture/Business from Cal Poly. He and his wife, Jill, have four children.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s