SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – Republican Congressman Doug LaMalfa was elected to his 4th term Tuesday in California’s 1st District, the Associated Press has projected.

The incumbent reportedly beat challenger Audrey Denney.

District 1 covers Plumas, Sierra, Butte, Lassen, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, and Tehama Counties, and parts of Nevada, Placer, and Glenn Counties

Rep. LaMalfa was first elected to Congress in 2012. Before that, he served in California’s State Senate from 2010-2012, and in California’s Assembly from 2002-2008.

He currently serves on the Committee on Natural Resources, the Committee on Agriculture, and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Rep. LaMalfa has a BS in Agriculture/Business from Cal Poly. He and his wife, Jill, have four children.