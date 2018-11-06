  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Election Day is here! Not only does it mean it’s time to flex your rights, it’s also time to take advantage of some special deals for showing off your “I voted” sticker bling.

Several national businesses with a local presence are offering freebies for voters:

7-Eleven: A free cup of coffee on Election Day through the 7-Eleven mobile app.

Blaze Pizza: Free delivery for any order placed with the Blaze Pizza app on Tuesday.

Corner Cafe Bakery: Show them your “I Voted” sticker this Election Day and receive any size free brewed coffee or cold brewed coffee. Here are the participating locations. 

Jersey Mike’s:  $2 off any regular sub through 11/6

Lyft: Get 50 percent off or up to $5 off rides across the country. Use the code “VOTEMD2018.”

OrderUp: Get $3 off your order by using the code “VotePizza” or “VoteTacos”

Uber: You can get $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day. Enter the code “VOTE2018.”

If you hear about a local deal, let us know!

