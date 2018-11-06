SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Democrat John Garamendi won his 6th term to the US House of Representatives and will represent California’s 3rd Congressional District for another two years, the Associated Press has predicted.

District 3 covers Colusa, Sutter, and Yuba Counties, along with parts of Glenn, Lake, Sacramento, Solano, and Yolo Counties.

Garamendi beat Republican Charlie Schaupp in Tuesday’s election.

Before being elected to Congress in 2008, Garamendi served as Lieutenant Governor of California from 2007-2009, He also previously served as Deputy Secretary of the US Department of the Interior, California Insurance Commissioner, California State Senate, and California State Assembly.

Garamendi earned his BA in Business from UC Berkeley and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He and his wife, Patti, raised 6 children and have 11 grandchildren. They are ranchers and raise Angus cattle and grow pears.

He currently sits on the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee and the Armed Services Committee.