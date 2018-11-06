SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Rep. Jerry McNerney will serve a seventh term in Congress. The Democrat defeated Republican challenger Marla Livengood in California’s District 9.

McNerney holds a BA, MS, and Ph.D. in Mathematics from the University of New Mexico Albuquerque. He is also a graduate of the US Military Academy at West Point.

He was first elected to Congress in 2006 in District 11. He now serves District 9 due to redistricting. That district covers most of San Joaquin County and parts of Sacramento County.

In 2014, Rep. McNerney beat challenger Tony Amador 52.4% to 47.6% in a race that took four days to call.

The incumbent serves on the House Committee on Energy & Commerce, and the House Committee on Science, Space, & Technology.

He and his wife, Mary, have three adult children.