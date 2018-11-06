SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — PG&E is warning customers they may shut off power to customers on Thursday due to higher winds and dry conditions.

It would be the second time the utility has shut off power to customers.

A red flag warning is in effect from late Wednesday into Friday morning. Gusts could be in the neighborhood of 30 mph, creating an elevated fire danger.

Customers in the following counties may be affected:

Butte County

Lake County

Napa County

Nevada County

Placer County

Plumas County

Sierra County

Sonoma County

Yuba County

In October, the utility shut off power to about 60,000 customers over concerns its equipment may spark fires. Most were restored about two days later, but about three-dozen customers in Amador and Calaveras counties were without power for about 58 hours.

PG&E said in its report to the California Public Utilities Commission that it made the decision after the National Weather Service issued a wildfire warning for much of the region.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.