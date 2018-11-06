Update 9:54 pm: The CEO of the California Apartment Association, Tom Bannon, released a statement about the defeat of Prop 10:

“The stunning margin of victory shows California voters clearly understood the negative impacts Prop. 10 would have on the availability of affordable and middle-class housing in our state. Our broad coalition of veterans, labor, affordable housing leaders, seniors, property owners and state and local officials also know that we need real solutions to address our state’s housing crisis, which is why Californians for Responsible Housing took a lead role in helping pass Prop. 1, the Veterans and Affordable Housing Act. Anti-housing activist and Prop. 10’s financier, Michael Weinstein and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, now have spent more than $80 million across the nation on losing ballot initiatives. Not one dime of this political spending was used to help solve the housing crisis. We look forward to working with Governor–elect Gavin Newsom to address California’s housing affordability crisis by focusing on incentivizing housing production.”