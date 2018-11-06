Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – Rep. Doris Matsui will serve an eighth term in Congress, the AP has projected.
The incumbent is projected to have beat challenger Jrmar Jefferson, also a Democrat.
Rep. Matsui was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2005 after the death of her husband. She previously served as a staff member at The White House. She earned a BA from UC Berkeley. She currently sits on the Energy and Commerce Committee.
District 6 covers portions of Sacramento and Yolo Counties.