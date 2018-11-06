STOCKTON (CBS13) – Investigators are on the hunt for suspects linked to several recent shootings in Stockton.

A common thread in the three shootings appears to be a Ford Bronco driven by the suspects, police say.

All the shootings happened in the Mormon Slough area of Stockton. The first shooting happened Sept. 30 near Hazelton and Aurora. A victim told police he was riding his bicycle when someone inside the SUV started shooting at him. He wasn’t hit, police say.

The second shooting happened on Oct. 21 near Sonora and Aurora. A victim reported he was standing in the area when someone in a brown SUV circled back and started shooting. That person suffered a gunshot wound to the back.

The final incident linked to the Bronco happened on Oct. 28. A victim reported they were walking near California and Hazelton when a Bronco pulled up to him. The people inside then started shooting; he wasn’t hit.

Investigators believe the suspects to be between 16-25 years old. No other distinguishing details have been given.

Surveillance cameras did capture a Ford Bronco II believed to be linked to the shootings. Police warn anyone who possibly sees the SUV to call police and stay away.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.