SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Congressman Tom McClintock survived a tough campaign challenge from Democrat Jessica Morse and was re-elected to a sixth term in California’s District 4, the Associated Press is predicting.

US House Races: 2018 California Midterm Election Results

The Republican incumbent was targeted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in November 2017 in an attempt to turn a traditionally red county blue.

District 4 includes Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Tuolumne, Alpine, and Mariposa Counties, along with parts of Nevada, Placer, Fresno, and Madera Counties.

Rep. McClintock was first elected to Congress in 2008. Before that, he served in the California State Senate from 2000-2008 and the California State Assembly from 1982-1992 and again from 1996-2000. He previously lost a Congressional bid in 1992 and a Gubernatorial bid in 2003.

Rep. McClintock sits on the Budget Committee and the Committee on Natural Resources.

He holds a B.A. from UCLA.

Tom McClintock and his wife, Lori, have two children.