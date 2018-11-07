Campaign 2018See the complete 2018 California Midterm Election results.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Davis, Missing Persons

DAVIS (CBS13) – The latest on the search for a missing Davis woman:

7:31 a.m.

Davis police say missing woman Dora Shigaki was found safe in Sacramento on Wednesday.

Sacramento police found her around 6 a.m.

Shigaki is now home with her family, police say.

7:04 a.m.

Davis police are still looking for an 87-year-old woman missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Dora Shigaki was last seen Tuesday at 1 p.m. voting at a Davis fire station on Mace Boulevard.

Davis police say she was spotted around 6:30 p.m. near East Covell Boulevard wearing a yellow sweater and green slacks.

Officers say they are leaving no stone unturned in the search for Shigaki and officers have been searching for her through the night.

If you see her or have any information call Davis police right away.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s