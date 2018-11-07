DAVIS (CBS13) – The latest on the search for a missing Davis woman:

7:31 a.m.

Davis police say missing woman Dora Shigaki was found safe in Sacramento on Wednesday.

Sacramento police found her around 6 a.m.

Shigaki is now home with her family, police say.

7:04 a.m.

Davis police are still looking for an 87-year-old woman missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Dora Shigaki was last seen Tuesday at 1 p.m. voting at a Davis fire station on Mace Boulevard.

Davis police say she was spotted around 6:30 p.m. near East Covell Boulevard wearing a yellow sweater and green slacks.

Officers say they are leaving no stone unturned in the search for Shigaki and officers have been searching for her through the night.

If you see her or have any information call Davis police right away.