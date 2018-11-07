SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A death investigation is blocking a busy Downtown Sacramento street Wednesday morning.

The scene is at 5th and W streets.

Sacramento police say, around 3:30 a.m., an unresponsive man was found lying in the road. Medics soon pronounced that person dead.

The man is believed to have been homeless, police say. His name has not been released at this time.

W Street between 5th and 6th streets is closed due to the investigation. Drivers should use Broadway to get around the closure and get to the freeway onramps, police say.