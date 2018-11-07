SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Eleni Kounalakis is California’s new Lieutenant Governor. She beat fellow Democrat Dr. Ed Hernandez to win office.

Kounalakis is a former Ambassador to Hungary, where she served from 2010-2013 under President Barack Obama. She also served on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign as a fundraiser and a member of her foreign advisory team.

She is the daughter of Angelo Tsakopoulos, a well known Sacramento developer. She started her career as a real estate developer.

Kounalakis has a BA in English from Dartmouth and an MBA from UC Berkeley.

She and her husband, Markos, have two sons.