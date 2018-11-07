LODI (CBS13) — Lodi police are searching for a suspect in connection with a homicide and home invasion robbery that left a 26-year-old man dead.

Two teenagers have already been arrested after the ninth homicide so far this year in Lodi.

“It’s something that’s unusual for Lodi. We don’t see that,” said Lodi Police Sgt. Rick Garcia. “It’s alarming to the police department,” he said.

RELATED: 3 Suspects Sought After Shooting In Lodi Leaves Man, 26, Dead

There’s good reason. CBS 13 took a look at homicide numbers the past few years in Lodi. There were four in 2014, five in both 2015 and 2016, and just one in 2017.

Garcia said the high number this year is why they have more officers out on the streets.

“We’re doing everything we can to have officers out there. We have officers working overtime, extra patrol to try to be out there, be a presence,” he said.

Meanwhile, they are also looking for additional suspects in Sunday’s homicide. They say three suspects entered a Lodi home on the 400 block of Louise Avenue at 12:29 a.m. on Sunday. There was an altercation during the robbery that left two people in the home suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, 26-year-old Nickolaus Martinez was shot in the chest and died at the scene. A 17-year-old male was shot in the hand. He was taken to the hospital and later released.

On Tuesday, Lodi police detectives with the assistance of Manteca Police Department arrested a 16-year-old boy at the Chevron gas station on the 1100 block of Louise Avenue in Manteca.

Later that day, a 15-year-old girl was also arrested. According to police, her parent brought her to the police station.

“I can’t imagine how difficult it is to bring your child in knowing they could be arrested for a crime this severe,” he said.

Garcia added that there are still lots of questions surrounding the case.

“What we do know is that this wasn’t random. The victim’s residence did appear to be targeted,” he said.

He added that the two teenagers involved in the crime knew each other.

The boy is facing murder, robbery, attempted murder, burglary and conspiracy charges. The girl was booked for robbery, burglary, and conspiracy.