ORANGEVALE (CBS13) – One person is dead after a car chase ends in a major crash in Orangevale late Tuesday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says they tried to pull over a black Volkswagen going over 100 miles an hour on Zinfandel Road last night around 10 p.m.

The driver led deputies on a chase and ended up crashing into another car near Hazel Avenue and Greenback Lane.

Deputies say the driver of the suspect car has died while a passenger was taken to the hospital; two people in the other car suffered minor injuries.

The name of the driver killed has not been released at this point.