COLFAX (CBS13) — Pacific Gas and Electric is warning 70,000 customers that the utility may cut their electricity with gusty winds expected on Thursday.

Mar-Vals Sierra Market in Colfax didn’t have any means to stay open when PG&E shut off power in October. Managers are worried they may have to go dark again if PG&E cuts power again on Thursday morning.

“We’re definitely nervous anytime we’re told power might turn off power… it’s not good for the community it’s not good for anyone involved,” said Jeremy Rogers of Mar-Val’s.

From the manager at the neighborhood supermarket to the locals who rely on it, there was a mixed reaction in Colfax, as PG&E warned thousands of customers to prepare for Round 2.

The outage could affect customers in the following counties:

Butte County

Lake County

Napa County

Nevada County

Placer County

Plumas County

Sierra County

Sonoma County

Yuba County

Customers may not know whether or not the power goes out until early on Thursday morning. PG&E said it may not be able to make a definitive decision to shut off power until 4 to 8 a.m. on Thursday, or even later.

PG&E plans to send out automated calls and text messages starting at around 6 a.m. if it does plan to shut off the power.

“It’s a good thing, I’d rather this than a fire,” one woman said.