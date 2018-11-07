The first measure on this year’s midterm election ballot has passed.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting Wednesday afternoon, Prop. 1 was passed with a 54.07 percent “yes” vote. The “yes” side garnered a total of 3,713,218 votes versus “no” with 3,154,381 votes.

The ballot is one of a couple related to California’s housing crisis, and joins Proposition 2’s effort for housing for those with mental illnesses and Proposition 10’s effort to repeal the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act.

The state will now be allowed to sell $4 billion in general obligation bonds to fund veterans and affordable housing.

That $4 billion breaks down into the following: