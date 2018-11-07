Comments
Proposition 3, which called for the state to authorize nearly $9 billion in bonds to cover water and environmental projects throughout the state, has failed.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting Wednesday afternoon, the “no” side garnered 52.34 percent of the vote versus the “yes” side’s 47.66 percent.
The proposition would have allowed state could sell $8.9 billion in general obligation bonds to fund dozens of water and environmental projects, including:
- $2.495 billion: Watershed lands, aimed at protecting, restoring and improving the health of watershed areas to increase the amount and quality of water.
- $2.13 billion: Water supply, work to improve and increase drinking water, water recycling and water conservation.
- $1.44 billion: Fish and wildlife habitat, improving habitats for fish and wildlife, including restoring streams and wetlands to more natural conditions.
- $1.227 billion: Water facility upgrades, including repairs and connections to existing dams, canals and reservoirs.
- $1.085 billion: Groundwater, cleanup, recharging and managing.
- $500 million: Flood protection, expansion of floodplains and reservoir repair.