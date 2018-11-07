Proposition 3, which called for the state to authorize nearly $9 billion in bonds to cover water and environmental projects throughout the state, has failed.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting Wednesday afternoon, the “no” side garnered 52.34 percent of the vote versus the “yes” side’s 47.66 percent.

The proposition would have allowed state could sell $8.9 billion in general obligation bonds to fund dozens of water and environmental projects, including: