Filed Under:Sacramento, South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say more than 25 pounds (11 kilograms) of marijuana were discovered in the car of a California man who crashed at a South Carolina airport.

Citing a statement from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, news outlets report 43-year-old Jackson Quincy Reed struck a light pole while leaving the Columbia Metropolitan Airport on Monday.

The statement says the Sacramento man had been driving erratically before he crashed. Responding deputies arrested him and conducted a search of his car, turning up 28 bags of marijuana weighing a pound each.

Reed is charged with trafficking marijuana. His bail is set at $100,000. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

