SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters have battled two fires at the same place in less than a day, authorities say.

The Sacramento Fire Department says they responded to a two-story duplex on Piercy Way early Wednesday morning to douse a fire.

An early morning fire on the 2300 Block of Piercy Way is the second fire in less 24 hours in the same structure. The 2 story duplex was boarded up after yesterday’s fire that displaced 13 people. An investigator is on scene. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/D56VxZx3Uq — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) November 7, 2018

Fire crews had only just the day before boarded up the duplex after a fire. That first fire displaced 13 people, firefighters say.

No one was hurt in either fire.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fires.